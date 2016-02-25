Toledo police operating under Phase 2 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police operating under Phase 2

TOLEDO, OH

The Toledo Police Department is operating under Phase Two this morning.

That means officers will only respond to crashes with injuries. 

If you are in a crash but are still able to drive the vehicles, police ask that you exchange information with any other drivers involved. You should also file a report later. 

