Toledo Zoo to host Great Lakes Symposium

The Toledo Zoo will soon host the Great Lakes Symposium. (Source: WTOL)

The Toledo Zoo is doing its part in protecting our water by hosting the Great Lakes Symposium.

The event is focused on environmental issues facing the Great Lakes and its watershed. That includes the Lake Erie harmful algal blooms.

“The microcystin issues with Lake Erie in the last couple of years, people are I think really interested in knowing about it and also what they can do I order to solve the problem,” said Mitchell Magdich, curator of education.

The zoo says its mission is to inspire others to care for animals and conserving the natural world. Events like this help achieve that goal.

For more information, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.