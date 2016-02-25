Search is on for a new Washington Local Schools superintendent

The search is on for a new superintendent to lead the way at Washington Local Schools.

It’s been a bumpy year for the district, as former superintendent Patrick Hickey continued to make headlines for alleged inappropriate behavior.

But with the search for a new superintendent underway, board members are looking to the future.

“What this district needs is a fresh start. I mean, we have gone through a lot, we've dragged ourselves through the mud, we've, you know, we've dirtied ourselves up enough, we want people to see what we're all about,” said board president Dave Hunter at Wednesday’s meeting.

He says he’s now looking for someone with experience to help lead the district forward.

“It's kind of a tough district to be in as your first district as a superintendent. I don’t want to discourage them because, you know, they may just wow us in an interview, but for the most part I believe we're probably going to see somebody who has a little bit more experience,” said Hunter.

Also discussed at Wednesday’s meeting was how the community will be involved in the process.

Hunter says people can share their thoughts online, as well as meet the final candidates.

Board members will hold the first round of interviews May 9, 10 and 11. Second interviews will be held the May 23 and 24.

Hunter says the board hopes to choose a candidate May 31.

“We've got great people. We got a great community. I think we're going to have a lot of candidates who can't wait to run a district like this for us,” said Hunter.

The Ohio School Board Association is running the superintendent search at a cost of $7,400.

Teri Morgan with the association says superintendent searches in Ohio usually turn up 8 to 14 candidates.

