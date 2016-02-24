ODOT crews prepare for snow

ODOT drivers were out on the roads all day Wednesday preparing for the weather.

“The main thing is to just be out there, and be ready, you know, because it can happen at any time,” said ODOT driver.

The rain prevents crews from laying down brine and salt, but that doesn’t mean they’re not ready for when the snow hits.

“The main thing I'm going to be looking at is bridge decks, because they're going to be the first thing to ice over, or get any accumulation,” said ODOT driver.

He says they're also looking carefully at on and off ramps.



“They don't get a lot of traffic on them, you got to definitely watch those. And ramps are typically curvy, so you tend to have a lot of accidents on them, and spin outs. So you got to really watch them just to make sure they stay good for people to get down and for people to get on the interstate safely,” said ODOT driver.

Crews will be out constantly throughout Thursday to maintain safe roads.

A Travel Ban on the Ohio Turnpike is also in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. That extends from Indiana to Lucas County.

The ban could change depending on the weather.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.