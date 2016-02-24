Waterville Twp. Police Department's new K-9 unit needs help

The Waterville Township Police Department has a brand new K-9 unit.

Six-week-old Vaeda was presented to Waterville Township Wednesday night. Vaeda will be trained in narcotics and tracking. She will also work patrol with her handler.

Waterville Township Police Chief Richard Bingham says the K-9 officer will be a big help when it comes to getting drugs off the street.

"We are looking forward to attacking some of the drug problem that's been plaguing Lucas County, especially the heroin issue. That's one of the reasons we decided to get a K-9 unit," said Bingham.

Getting that unit started takes some work. The Waterville Township Police Department was on a waiting list for about a year.

Schmidt Kennels out of the Medina area donated Vaeda and is also helping with training.

Now the Waterville Police Department is looking for the community to come together and help fund the rest of Vaeda's care and training.

"We're trying to raise between $12,000 and $15,000. We are going to be having a lot of fundraising activity. We're approaching businesses, organizations and anyone willing to hold a fundraiser for her," said Chief Bingham.

One local woman has already pitched in by starting a GoFundMe page online to help. That page has already raised more than $6,000.

The chief says he's excited to see the community come together to support the new K-9. He's hoping you'll notice a change as early as this summer.

"A lot of the crime that's happening out here is drug related and we are hoping that based on her ability to sniff narcotics, hopefully as early as July, we will be able to try and attack the drug problem that's out here," said Bingham.

Vaeda starts training next week at just seven weeks old and will continue through the program in Medina for a little over a year.

You too can meet Vaeda at the Anthony Wayne Family Fun night on March 11. They will also work to do fundraising at that event.

