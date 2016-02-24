Only On 11: Tour of Lucas Co. Jail shows crumbling conditions

WTOL 11 gets a look inside of the Lucas County Jail. (Source: WTOL)

The Lucas County Jail has been in the headlines lately with a lawsuit against the City of Toledo still ongoing. But now Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says he wants safer conditions for his officers and inmates.

"The roof is leaking, the pipes are breaking, the elevators are coming down," said Tharp.

WTOL 11's cameras were the only ones inside as Captain David Friddell pointed out some major safety problems.

"The foundation is literally crumbling beneath us," said Friddell.

He says the crumbling walls are making for some dangerous conditions.

"When your six stories on top of a jail where the foundation is crumbling, it's worrisome and downright unsafe," said Friddell.

He says because the floor tiles inside cells are easy to pick apart it makes it easier for determined inmates to create weapons.

"What I trained officers to do, and I always bring this to them, is when they do their initial rounds is kick stuff, kick tiles, kick corners, because it is falling apart around them," said Friddell.

Sheriff Tharp says the solution is building a new county jail, which could cost an estimated $110 to $115 million to build. And a location for the new jail as has not yet been determined.

Another complicating factor for a new jail is the current lawsuit between the City of Toledo and Lucas County regarding payment for the housing of inmates.

"The city sued the county as you know and it only makes it harder to talk to each other when there are lawyers in the room," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

The City of Toledo released this statement regarding the ongoing suit:

"Currently a lawsuit filed by the City is pending. The City will not comment on pending litigation at this time outside of what is in court records."

"We are going to get a building that works for the community and is livable. Right now it's an unlivable condition," said Gerken.

The Lucas County Jail opened in 1977 in Downtown Toledo. Commissioner Gerken says the goal is to have contracts signed for a new jail in about a month.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.