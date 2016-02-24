Eyesore no more for students at Pickett Elementary

Pickett elementary school students will have one less problem while walking to school. A property considered a big eyesore and nuisance on Blum street has been torn down.

The property has been in this condition for more than a decade. It sat right across the street from Pickett Academy.

"The safety of our students is very important to us as they come to and from school and as well as being able to go out and play in the community," said Martha Jude, Principal of Pickett Elementary school.

Twenty percent of the 276 kids that attend the school walk by the property daily. It's an eye sore that has plagued the area with a lot of drugs and crime.

"Now it's going to take the building itself away so we don't have to worry about them getting hurt on the property and it takes away the chance for criminal activity so they don't have to be exposed to it," said Jude.

The City, along with TPD filed chronic nuisance charges against the owner of the four unit single story apartment due to the conditions.

"It's going to make the area look better. It's going to make the city more marketable and this is going to help this area out a lot," said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

The hope is to make sure students have a safer walk to school and residents have better living conditions.

