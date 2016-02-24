Developer has high hopes for space on Airport Hwy

In just a few short months the building near the corner of Airport Highway and Spring Meadows Drive in Holland will serve as home to an AT&T store, a Jimmy John's with a drive-thru and either another restaurant or a service company. (Source: WTOL)

Airport Highway is getting a bit of a makeover.

Mario Kiezi, 25, and his family opened up their first business in Holland in 2010. Now, six years later they're adding to the store lineup.

In just a few short months the building near the corner of Airport Highway and Spring Meadows Drive in Holland will serve as home to an AT&T store, a Jimmy John's with a drive-thru and either another restaurant or a service company.

It's an area that developer Kiezi's had his eye on for awhile and one he's looking forward to seeing finished.

"I love to develop because, take a piece of dirt that could've been an eye sore and turning it into a building, creating jobs, giving opportunities to people to open up business and different franchises to come into an area that they never had an opportunity to come into before," Kiezi said.

The stores are set to open this spring and he says there could also be a medical center going in behind it.

But it's not just this building here, Kiezi has another project he's working on, and it's just a few blocks away. Kiezi is also working on a grassy area next to the Sears outlet store. He's says it's 70,000 square feet of space he plans on having retailers fill. And the completion date will be some time in 2017.

And it's one of seven different development projects he's working on throughout the Toledo area, an area he says he's glad he's able to invest in.

"Opportunities kept presenting themselves, and we continue to reinvest our money here," Kiezi said.

He adds that there will be a restaurant area up by Airport Highway, sitting next to Starbucks on the other side of the road.

Kiezi says he's also looking at building a road that would run from the intersection of Airport and West Mall Drive to Airport and Spring Meadows. It would run behind that various restaurants, running parallel to Airport Highway.

The other locations he's working on completing this year are Navarre Road and Wheeling, Tiffin, and two others in Oregon.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.