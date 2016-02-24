Toledo woman wins showcase on Price is Right

Toledo native Michelle Ruelke wins showcase on the Price is Right. (Source: CBS)

Michelle plays Bonkers, wins on the first try. (Source: CBS)

"Michelle, come on down!" (Source: CBS)

On Wednesday a local woman got her shot at the big stage on one of America’s favorite game shows – The Price is Right!

It’s not often that a Toledo native makes it all the way to the Price is Right stage, but when they do, they make it count.

“Michelle, come on down!”

“Are you from Toledo, Ohio?”

“I am!"

"Hi everyone in Toledo! Go Mudhens!”

After being selected from a local contest, CBS flew Michelle Ruelke out to LA and gave her the star treatment.

“They put us in a nice hotel and gave us transportation, which happened to be a limo!” said Michelle.

It was a ride which seemed appropriate after how she performed.

"I was in the zone,” said Michelle.

She went on to win the showcase, walking away with over $45,000 in prizes.

The show was recorded was back in November, so Michelle and her family were more than ready for it to air.

“It was a huge relief. I can finally relax. When the prizes finally come is when it finally set in I think,” said Michelle.

They're not sure yet what they’ll do with all of the prizes, but Michelle’s kids already have dibs on the laptop.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.