Make-A-Wish: Transplant recipient named this year's honorary wish kid

After having twins Remy and Quinn, Diane and Dennis McCree found out they were pregnant with Ben. But a routine ultrasound brought about a concern they weren't expecting.

"He has kidney disease. When I was 16 weeks pregnant with him, we had a routine ultrasound and found he had cysts on his kidneys," Diane said.

After he was born, Ben started seeing a specialist and went through testing. It wasn't until January of 2015 that Ben's kidney function deteriorated to just 15 percent.

So they then went to Cincinnati Children's Hospital to start the transplant process. And it was during that time that they were referred to Make-A-Wish.

"We were hoping to do our trip before he went on the transplant list. And they were awesome, they put it together and by August we went on our trip. So they put everything together in a short amount of time," Diane said.

The McCree's went to Cocoa Beach in August, a trip they say was something to look forward to in a stressful time.

"It gives you time to be just a normal family away from all of that. And just all that time to spend together with no worries," she said.

Within a few short months after their wish trip, a donor came through and Ben had his kidney transplant on Dec. 1.

Although the doctors say they think Ben might need another transplant in his lifetime and there's a good possibility he could develop diabetes, overall he's doing pretty well.

And Thursday, Feb. 25, he will be the honorary wish kid, while Diane will be giving a speech at the annual Toledo BIG Wish Gala.

This year's goal is to raise more than $175,000 to gr ant wishes of area kids battling life-threatening medical conditions and illnesses.

Currently there are more than 80 eligible kids in northern Ohio.

The event is at the Hilton Garden Inn at 6165 Levis Commons Boulevard, Perrysburg.

Registration, cocktails and the silent auction is at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner and program are at 6:30 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.