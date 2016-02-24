WTOL 11 tracks the wacky weather across the area

Depending where you live you could be seeing a variety of weather.

Over in Pioneer, you could call it a winter wonderland. There is a hearty helping of snow on the ground and not too many people outside.

WTOL 11 did manage to catch up with a few students spending their day off from school in the snow, like Shaunna Swindell.

"I was not very pleased because I liked the weather we were having. And I didn't want to be planning on shoveling our big driveway. So I was not planning for this at all," said Shaunna.

On the other hand, her brother likes the snow. And their grandmother, she says she's just had enough of winter.

"It's been raining, then we get sleet, then we get snow, now it's back to little hail balls. I don't know about this crazy weather," said Joyce Swindell.

The family says they're going to hunker down as more wintry weather moves in.

Meantime, if you take a quick drive south down to Bryan, things look much different. There is barely any snow, just a slushy, icy, mess.

"The roads are real slippery here in Williams County," said Tony Farrell, owner of Farrell's Lawn and Garden Center.

Farrell has been in the snow removal business for over 30 years. He's a snow buff, and is ready for the changing weather conditions.

"We've got 12 employees, we're out playing in this, and this is what were here for is serving the community here in Bryan and we love doing this," said Farrell.

No matter where you live, stay with WTOL for the latest on the changing weather.

