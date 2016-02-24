Ohio Turnpike issues Travel Ban on certain vehicles due to heavy snowfall and high winds

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has placed a Travel Ban into effect from 6 p.m., Feb. 24 until 6 p.m., Feb. 25 both east and westbound from milepost 0.0. to milepost 59.5 due to heavy snowfall and high winds.

The ban may be extended or reduced as conditions change.

The Ohio Turnpike remains open to most traffic. Only certain types of vehicles are restricted.

When a Travel Ban is placed into effect, the following types of vehicles are banned from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the ban is canceled:

All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles

Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length

Mobile home / Office trailers

Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks

High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in

Not included in the Travel Ban are self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pickup trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks. Also excluded from the Travel Ban are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet.

If you have any questions, contact the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission at 440-234-2081 extension 1244.

