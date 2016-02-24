Toledo-born Edward Byers Jr. to receive Medal of Honor from President

It's a big honor for someone from a small town. But make no mistake, the awarding of a Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL and Tontogany-native Ed Byers Jr. is a big deal.

President Barack Obama is set to award the nation's highest military honor to a Navy SEAL who helped rescue an American hostage in December 2012.

On Thursday, the U.S. Navy went "live" with a special website on Byers, which includes a Summary of Action, detailing Byer’s heroic actions in Afghanistan in December 2012.

The Navy says he "distinguished himself by heroic gallantry" as an Assault Team Member in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. The Navy also released a video of Byers describing the mission.

“The mission that night was a hostage rescue mission, so to us that is a no fail mission. Our objective, our goal, is to bring back an American hostage alive,” said Byers.

Chief Byers was part of a team that would rescue American Doctor Dilip Joseph from a compound in a remote area beside a mountain. The first team member inside was shot and Byers was "second in."

With night vision goggles he located the hostage and then protected him by laying on top of him, while courageously fending off the enemy.

“He was armed and I was able to pin that guy to the wall by his throat while holding the doctor,” said Chief Ed Byers, Jr.

Byers and his team rescued the doctor, but that first assault team member, Nick Cheque, of Pennsylvania died. Byers calls Cheque the essence of an American hero.

Byers also describes a call from President Obama telling him he earned the Medal of Honor and would be honored at the White House.

“When I called my mom that night and told her, 'You gotta love my mom.' Her first question out of her mouth was 'Do you think I will be able to come to it? And I was like, 'Of course mom! I'm pretty sure you're going to be allowed to come,'” said Byers.

Byers is only the eleventh living service member to get the award.

Honoring Byers Back At Home

The Otsego Local School District, which Byers graduated in 1997, is now gearing up to celebrate his honor.

“The buzz around, when we first heard, 'oh my gosh are you kidding? Little Eddie Byers?'” said Cheryl Jones, a current Otsego High teacher who had Byers in her physical education and health classes in his freshman and sophomore years.

Jones remembers him as a kind, young man and is impressed by what he has become.

“I mean all the years of service and the sacrifices that he made and the courage that it took, and then it gives me goose bumps. I am in awe of it. It can bring me to tears,” said Jones.

Otsego High School history teacher Tom Ferdig went to school here with Byers in the late 1990's and plans to watch the medal ceremony with his students on Monday, Feb. 29.

He remembers him as a humble, yet driven friend.

“Certainly very knowledgeable in U.S. history, particularly in wartime. He was even an avid patriot when he was younger, and I can always remember his goal was to become a Navy SEAL,” said Ferdig.

Byers also played soccer at Otsego. Superintendent Adam Koch said he's an example of what these kids can be.

“All students can accomplish anything they put their minds to and it doesn't matter where you come from or what school you go to," said Koch.

A White House press release said the Medal of Honor goes to members of the Armed Forces, “who distinguish themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their own lives above and beyond the call of duty.”

The Medal of Honor won’t be Byers’ first award. In his military career, he also has five Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, the Joint Service Commendation Medal with Valor Device, two awards of the Combat Action Ribbon, and two Joint Meritorious Unit Awards.

The White House says he has also earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat V device, including two additional awards of the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, three Presidential Unit Citations, two Navy Unit Commendations and five Good Conduct Medals.

Byers currently holds a National Paramedics License and he will graduate from Norwich University with a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Studies and Defense Analysis, later this year.

To read more about Byers, click here.

To watch Byers' full interview describing the mission, click here.

