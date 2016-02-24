New bill could shield addresses of domestic violence victims

A new bill in the Ohio Senate would shield domestic violence victims' addresses.

Denise Boyer, Coordinator of the Lucas County Domestic Violence Resource Center, says if passed, it could be life-saving.

"We don't really think about somebody harming us if they have our address. For a victim of domestic violence, their privacy and keeping that from public record is huge for them so that perpetrator can't find them. So this will be great; they can register for classes, they can go to work, they can have some sort of normal life again. It's something that we take for gr anted," said Boyer.

The legislation, which passed in the Ohio House last month, would protect victims by allowing them to keep their home address confidential while registering to vote, for example.

Participants in the program would apply though the Secretary of State's Office in order to shield the address from public record. The Secretary of State's Office would then forward government-related mail to the real address daily. It would allow domestic violence victims to remain private in all government functions, such as applying for utilities, not just Lucas County Domestic Relations Court.

"In our court, because we do civil protection orders, if they tell me that the respondent, which is the perpetrator, doesn't know their address, we keep that confidential. So it doesn't go anywhere. Then, we have a way of being able to get their paperwork to them that is not public record. But anywhere else, they don't have that. They don't have the luxury of keeping their personal information personal," said Boyer.

Both sexual assault and human trafficking victims could be applicable. If passed, Ohio would become the 38th state to have an address confidentiality program.

"I think they'll be excited. We've been working to keep victims safe, and it's just one more step in that direction. We do safety planning all the time with them, and safety planning is personal. Whatever it is that you need, that's what I'm going to work with you on. Whatever would work for you. And I think the people that I work with, my peers who work in domestic violence, they're also going to be very excited by this," said Boyer.

For more information on the Domestic Violence Resource Center, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.