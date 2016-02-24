Saving Babies: Treatment program helps heroin-addicted mothers

Police officers: Sworn to protect others while putting their safety on the line. But is the job getting more dangerous? Are more officers being shot at?

As boss of northwest Ohio's second largest school district, the new Sylvania Superintendent decided the best way to learn the job is to become the student himself.

While many are ashamed to talk about having HPV, WTOL 11's special investigation found an Ottawa Hills man who didn't shy away, because he wants to save lives

His Fight Against HPV: Virus silently causes neck cancer in Ottawa Hills man several years after he was infected

Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVain

Mother mourns the loss of daughter to heroin, fears for second daughter's life

Isabell Hutchins defines courage and strength. She is dignified, despite the fear and pain that caused her great suffering. But most importantly, Isabell Hutchins is a survivor.

Survivor: Rossford gymnast shares story of abuse at the hands of a monster

Like so many others in Ohio, 22-year-old Ashley Spencer struggled with heroin addiction.

“I’m just so grateful to be clean now, because I really thought I was gonna die on the streets,” Ashley said as tears filled her eyes. “I was in and out of rehabs, in and out of programs."

But unlike other stories we’ve brought you about heroin addiction, Ashley’s story is different. Not only was she addicted, she was also carrying her unborn child.

“I struggled really bad, even when I was pregnant,” she said.

So she turned to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center for help. Started in 2014, the Mother and Child Dependency Program works with pregnant moms who are addicted. In just over one year since the program started, 53 women have enrolled.

“It’s not easy. I had to get help because it’s not something you can do on your own,” said former heroin user Stephanie Fix.

Stephanie was another expectant mother who found herself pregnant, addicted and alone.

“It’s scary because the first thing I think of is my baby, am I hurting her? How does she feel?” she said.

Stephanie and Ashley both got clean and managed to have healthy babies.

Social worker Olivia Andres runs the program at St. Vincent. She says 50 of the 53 pregnant women who’ve come through the program have had similar positive outcomes.

“To see where these women start out and then where they end up, it’s amazing," Andres said. “I think with pregnancy it makes people different because they have something to work for.”

But what happens to those other addicted mothers who didn’t find a program and didn’t get clean?

Last year ProMedica alone reported treating 187 babies born addicted to heroin. Many of those babies ended up in foster care.

“In 2015, 59 percent of the cases that we have opened and worked with had some sort of drug abuse or drug related incident,” Amy Galvan said.

Galvan is the Assistant Director at the Department of Family Services. She says the goals is to always keep families together, while also looking after the safety of the child.

“The most difficult thing for a parent to do is admit that they have a problem” she said. “I give parents credit for coming forward and saying ‘I need help’.”

Stephanie and Ashley said they both credit their babies for helping them get clean.

“The help is there as long as you put in the work, it can be okay,” Stephanie said.

“I’ve overcome the unthinkable, the unimaginable. I’m that statistic that made it,” Ashley said.

