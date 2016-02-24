New court date set for suspect in New Years Day homicide - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New court date set for suspect in New Years Day homicide

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A new court date has been set for the man accused of Toledo's first homicide of 2016.

Kevon Waters faced a judge Wednesday for the murder of Corey Colbert.

Colbert was shot and killed outside of a north Toledo bar on New Years Day.

Waters is scheduled to return to court on March 9.

