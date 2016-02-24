Dr. Heiney found guilty on all charges in sex crime trial

On Tuesday, the trial of Dr. Jake Heiney wrapped up. He is accused of inappropriately touching two of his patients. The jury must now decide if he is guilty of gross sexual imposition and tampering with medical records.

On Tuesday, the trial of Dr. Jake Heiney wrapped up. He is accused of inappropriately touching two of his patients. The jury must now decide if he is guilty of gross sexual imposition and tampering with medical records.

Dr. Jake Heiney, accused of inappropriately touching patients, listens to closing arguments in case against him. (Source: WTOL)

Dr. Jake Heiney, accused of inappropriately touching patients, listens to closing arguments in case against him. (Source: WTOL)

Dr. Jake Heiney will remain in custody until his sentencing on Friday, Feb. 26. (Source: WTOL)

A local orthopedic surgeon, accused of inappropriately touching female patients, was found guilty Wednesday.

It took the jury four hours to deliberate before coming to a verdict.

"We the jury fine the defendant guilty of gross sexual imposition."

But after close to a week-long trial, the jury, composed of six men and six women, ultimately found Dr. Jake Heiney guilty on two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of tampering with medical records. This after crimes committed at Cutting Edge Orthopedics in Sylvania.

Heiney now faces a maximum of 18 months in prison for each charge.

"As a prosecutor it is my job to protect our public safety and seek justice by getting guilty verdicts on this case and ensuring Jake Heiney can never practice medicine again. We have certainly accomplished both of those," said prosecuting attorney Lindsay Navarre.

Heiney, who was out on bond throughout the court hearings, has now had his bond revoked and will remain at the Lucas County Jail until his sentencing.

As he was being taken into custody Heiney was seen mouthing the words I love you to his wife and family.

Needless to say his legal team was not to thrilled with Wednesday verdict. But they say this is not the end and will be appealing.

"Obviously we are very disappointed. We did everything we could to get the verdict we think this case deserves. There are numerous appellate issues. There will absolutely be an appeal," said defense attorney Lorin Zaner.

She says they also hope Heiney's conviction sends a message.

"I think this verdict should put every doctor on notice that treating patients is a scary thing and you need to make sure you take steps to have someone with you at all times, because it's so easy to make a false allegation," said Zaner.

Throughout the court hearings the defense claimed that the case was built on false allegations.

The state, however, says the two women assaulted went down an emotional road to get Wednesday's verdict, beginning with reporting the crime and then taking the stand to testify in front of their former doctor and a courtroom of strangers.

"I told them to see these guilty verdicts as empowering and to use this to take the control back. In the end what it is was all about is Jake Heiney taking control and abusing that power for his own pleasure," said Navarre.

Heiney is scheduled to be in the courtroom for sentencing on Friday, Feb. 26,

He also faces charges on four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Monroe County, Michigan.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.