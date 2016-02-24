3-car crash on Airport and Reynolds Road slowed traffic - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3-car crash on Airport and Reynolds Road slowed traffic

Reporting by Amanda Fay, Anchor
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A crash involving three cars was blocking traffic at the intersection of Airport Highway and Reynolds Road Wednesday. 

The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

