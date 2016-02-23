Bowling Green Police K-9 gets extra protection

Bowling Green Police K-9, Arci, was outfitted for his bullet and stab proof vest in December and the gear has now arrived. Arci will wear the vest when responding to scenes with his handler, as an extra form of protection.

ProHealth out of Perrysburg donated this vest to Arci, in memory of Toledo Police K-9 Falko.

Arci's handler, Sargent Gordon Finger says that when they're on a scene looking for someone, for example, Arci is usually the first out there. So this is a great form of protection for him, in case a suspect is aggressive.

Arci modeled his new gear Tuesday and he's not really sure how he feels about it. He's still getting used to wearing it, and when Sgt. Finger tells him to lay down, he only goes halfway down for now.

"Vests, even for us, they're kind of uncomfortable, they're hot and they're bulky, You know new officers don't like wearing them, and he's the same way. So I gotta get on him a little bit to make sure he understands that when I put it on him, he's going to do something fun, and he gets excited about having it on. So it's just a training process at this point," said Sargent Finger.

It's all a training process and he's much safer with it on.

