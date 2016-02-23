Zika Virus and Ohio: What you need to know

Local doctor says not to over-worry about the Zika virus here is Ohio. (Source: WTOL)

A local doctor says he doesn't want people to over-worry when it comes to the Zika virus and Ohio.

Dr. David Grossman, Toledo Lucas County Health Department, says the virus is carried primarily by one species of mosquito.

"That species isn't in Ohio," said Grossman. "There is a species that is related to the one that's carrying it now that may become a carrier or what we may call a vector of the disease."

When ask how plausible that was, Dr. Grossman answered: "I couldn't even guess a number. I don't think it's too plausible, but it's a possibility."

Grossman says the virus itself is more mild than West Nile, which is carried by mosquitoes in Ohio.

"We had more people die of West Nile than they do die of this virus in general," said Grossman.

But, the doctor says there appears to be a significant association between Zika virus and birth defects.

"Therefore, the major risk is to women who are going to get pregnant if they're infected, or are pregnant," said Grossman.

To avoid getting infected, Grossman says the safest option is to steer clear of the areas where the virus is.

"If you could put it off and make it somewhere that you wouldn't go, I think it'd be a good idea," said Grossman.

If you are traveling to areas where Zika is known, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends preventing mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and long pants and using insect repellent.

According to the CDC, men can pass the virus to their sex partners, so if you're traveling to an infected area and are worried about the virus, the CDC recommends abstinence or the use of condoms.

