Town hall meetings in Sylvania focus on heroin epidemic

Sylvania Community Action Team holds series of meetings to discuss issues in the community. (Source: WTOL)

Organizers of the Sylvania Community Action Team have put together a series of town hall meetings to discuss the heroin epidemic.

Local leaders are hoping the meetings will bring more people out to share stories and help spread the word about what to look for if someone you know is using the drug.

"It's scary how widespread it is," said Sue Truit. "People don't understand that."

Dozens of citizens attended the meeting on Tuesday.

Truit has a daughter who is battling heroin addiction.

"It's not even like she's her anymore," she said. "She's a whole different person and she was a kind, beautiful girl. And, now she's only got one thing on her mind."

Sylvania and Sylvania Township both report approximately one death per month due to heroin overdose.

In addition to opening up the discussion, the meetings also serve to inform the public of the warning signs they should consider - like if a person has stopped working but still seems to come up with money.

This is something Truit noticed in her granddaughter.

"We didn't know at first. Then, it got serious. Things started disappearing. She just wanted the money or whatever she could get to fix her habit," she said.

Leaders in Sylvania's meeting recommended discarding any unused medications from your home as a preventative measure.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.