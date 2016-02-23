WTOL Investigates: Can Engage Toledo help this woman get rid of neighborhood blight?

Sherry Newton says people throw their trash in the yard and the house poses a safety hazard to the neighborhood. (Source: WTOL)

A Toledo woman has taken matters into her own hands to demolish blight in her neighborhood.

Sherry Newton lives across the street from an abandoned home on Utah on the east side of Toledo. She says the vacancy is a safety threat and that people dump trash in the yard. She also reported seeing people drinking and selling drugs from the porch at times.

"I really would like to see the City come out here and tear it down for safety reasons, for kids in the neighborhood," she said. "It's in very bad condition. The roof is caving in, the walls are gone, the floors are about shot."

In addition to the sight of the house, the risks of fire, rodents and decay are also factoring into her concerns.

Newton says the house has been this way for about four years.

A citizen-focused operation titled Engaged Toledo is in place to help residents get results. Engaged Toledo is open 24/7 and responds to issues from pothole repair to issues of demolishing blight.

Newton reached out to this resource for help.

"I'm calling you in regards to a house across the street from me that has been boarded up," she said in a phone call.

She was given a number to follow up on the progress of the complaint. Now that the complaint has been filed with Engage Toledo, the next step is to wait.

"A resolution could be anything from, there wasn't a problem found for some reason or up to the point where it needs a work order," said Abby Arnold, Commissioner of Utilities Administration for the City of Toledo. "I mean, I just want to reassure people that we're working with the divisions to streamline the processes as much as we can to expedite services."

WTOL will continue following this story. Stay tuned for updates.

