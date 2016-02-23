Deputy crashes cruiser into building while on pursuit of suspect

Deputy crashes cruiser into building while on pursuit of a suspect. (Source: Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Lucas County Sheriff's deputy crashed his cruiser into a building while chasing a suspect in downtown Toledo Tuesday.

According to police, the deputy's clipboard slipped into the steering wheel while he was trying to turn, causing him to lose control. The cruiser then hit a building on Monroe Street between Erie and Ontario.

The deputy was not injured in the crash.

The suspect he was chasing is still at large.

Tune into WTOL 11 at 10 & 11 for more.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.