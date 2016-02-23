Maumee Fire Department looks to repair Fire Station 2

The Maumee Fire Department is working to make sure the city's residents are being kept safe.

Tuesday, firefighters met with city leaders to let them know they need some extra money to make repairs to Fire Station 2, which sits on Dussel Dr. and was built in 1985.

The building is in need of repairs, including a roof, outside brick and concrete repair, as well as some interior upgrades.

Right now, the station houses one fire engine and Maumee's Fire Prevention Personnel work out of the station.

Tuesday, the building and lands committee agreed that the station needs about $100,000 for repairs and upgrades.

"That building, keeping that where it's at will help the city into the future. It has served us already. It will help us with our response times," said Chief Brandon Loboschefski.

If approved by city council, the money will come out of capital funds.

That decision will be made sometime next month.

