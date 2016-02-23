City of Oregon looks to make income tax permanent

The City of Oregon wants to clarify an issue that will be on the ballot. They say the issue will keep the income tax rate the same, but now they're asking to make it a permanent tax.

Voters will be asked to renew the income tax that the city has had for more than 30 years. Oregon has a two and a quarter income tax, which has been renewed every five years since 1982.

The difference this year is they're asking voters to make it a permanent tax. In the past it has been renewed as just a temporary tax.

"Making the tax permanent, we take away the uncertainty. Obviously we know we're going to keep going as a city. If that tax were to go away at some point in the future, the city would have to fold up. We wouldn't be able to meet our police or fire needs," said Mike Beazley, City of Oregon Administrator.

He says the city does not plan to raise the income tax rate.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.