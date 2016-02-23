Jury to continue deliberation in sex crime trial against Dr. Heiney Wednesday

Opening statements and witness testimony were heard Thursday in the trail against a local orthopedic surgeon accused of sex crimes in the office.

Dr. Jake Heiney, accused of inappropriately touching patients, listens to closing arguments in case against him. (Source: WTOL)

The fate of a Sylvania orthopedic surgeon is now in the hands of 12 men and women.

On Tuesday, the trial of Dr. Jake Heiney wrapped up. He is accused of inappropriately touching two of his patients.

The jury must now decide if he is guilty of gross sexual imposition and tampering with medical records.

Before going into deliberation, the jury heard closing arguments from both the state and defense.

“He took advantage of the opportunity he had with them when no one else was in the room. He took advantage of their vulnerabilities. Jake Heiney abused his position of trust with these women,” said prosecuting attorney Lindsay Navarre.

“We’re not saying Dr. Heiney is perfect. He could definitely use better bedside manner. He definitely should have explained far more to these women what he was doing. And if he had done that, we may not be here,” said defense attorney Shannon Smith.

If found guilty, Dr. Heiney could face a maximum sentence of up to 18 months on each charge.

For now the jury has gone home for the evening. They will be back in court at 9 a.m. to continue deliberation.

