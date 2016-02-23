Sylvania school counselor helping students impacted by drug addiction

For 25 years, Bill Geha has been a drug counselor, working to help the many students who are either using or have parents who are drug addicts. (Source: WTOL)

"Gone but never forgotten." It's a phrase people use to remember loved ones lost. And for one Sylvania school counselor, it's a tactic he uses to help students who are impacted by drug addiction.

For 25 years, Bill Geha has been a school counselor, working to help the many students who are either using or have parents who are drug addicts. He says it's an effort that's a life-long, not a one-stop shop.

"This has to be a life-long journey for everybody. So when I show these to kids, we talk about it, you know, we talk about families," Geha said.

Geha uses different tactics to drive home the severity of drug addictions. He takes students to anti-drug rally events, the jail, and even uses the obituary section as a learning tool.

Some are former students of his, others are just local residents. He says all leaving the world too soon, leaving loved ones behind.

But it's tactics like these that Geha says needs to be more of a community effort.

"We need to work together. We need to support each other and not put the blame on anybody. We just can't give up, ever," he said.

Geha welcomes people to reach out to him if they know of someone who needs help or if they are struggling themselves.

He also says the DART program is another great tool to use for help.

He adds that it's a problem that's not going away, but one that everyone can do a part in helping fight against it.

To reach out to Geha, call him at 419-824-8552 or email him.

Tuesday, on WTOL 11 News at Six, we aired a story about how one school counselor in Sylvania was working to raise awareness about the perils of drugs like heroin. In that story, he discussed his use of obituaries to drive the point home to students. The implication of those comments and of the video shown was that those obituaries were of young people who died of drugs. We have since learned that one death, Devon Gray, was not the result of drug usage. Devon died in an ATV accident. We sincerely apologize to the Gray family for the error.

