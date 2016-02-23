Toledo Technology Academy junior becomes first female lead driver on robotics team

The Toledo Technology Academy's robotics team has been around since 1998. (Source: WTOL)

Elizabeth Skowronski, a junior at the Toledo Technology Academy, is the first female to take over the controls for the robotics team at a competition. (Source: WTOL)

The Toledo Technology Academy's robotics team is continuing to prepare for their upcoming competitions, and this year they're doing something they've never done before. For the first time ever they will have a female taking the controls come competition day.

"So I put my name down, it doesn't hurt to ever try, and here I am," said Elizabeth Skowronski, a junior at TTA.

After spending a year working in the pitt crew of the 279 Robotics Team, Skowronski says she wanted to try her hand at driving.

She went through the tryout process and was selected as the lead driver of the three-person team. It's something Team 279's coach says is a high-pressure situation.

"Being a driver is like being a closer on the baseball team, being a goalie on a soccer team and a goalie on a hockey team all in one," said Dale Price.

While the TTA robotics team has been around since 1998, Price says the competition is male-dominated, and this is the first time in school history that the lead driver has been a girl. It's something that makes the honor even sweeter for Skowronski.

"Being the first girl driver, the first female driver for 279, is just a really cool opportunity, not only to be the driver, but to be the first," Skowronski said.

Team 279 will be shipping their robot off Tuesday for the FIRST Lego League competition in Cincinnati at the end of March.

Their goal is to win and make it to the World Championships in St. Louis, happening at the end of April.

Regardless of the outcome, they say it's the element of teamwork that means the most.

"We're just one big, happy family," Skowronski said.

TTA has an open house Wednesday, March 2 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.