New downtown bakery wants to satisfy your sweet tooth

Bri's Bakehouse opened six weeks ago and is located on the lower level of the One Seagate building.

Pastry chef and owner Sabrina Schroeder says she is excited about joining downtown and expects developments like ProMedica to bring people in for a snack.

She describes her bakery as a full service bakery in a small space.

"Our signature item would probably be my favorite thing, our 'Muddy Maumee Pie' which we actually just got in the case today. it's a chocolate hazelnut crust, with a brownie base, a mocha hazelnut mousse and cocoa whip crème with salted caramel and hazelnut," said Schroeder.

On Thursday, March 3. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the bakery will be holding a cupcake happy hour. 12 different flavors of mini-cupcakes ($1.50 each or 4 cupcakes for $5) will be for sale, plus the shop's regular treats.

