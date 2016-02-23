Syria: Through the eyes of children

The violence seen now in Homs, Syria is a far cry from what many refugees know and love. For five young children who first came to Toledo in November, it’s not how they remember their beloved home country. WTOL 11 sits down with them to talk about their experiences.

In the beginning, the family, who asked not to be named, says they were living a good life in Homs. But when the war started, they were forced to cross the border into Jordan and register as refugees.

"I miss my homeland. I miss my home, and the whole neighborhood. When I first came, I felt scared. But now it's done and over with and I need to adjust, because we're living here now," said 10-year-old Aisha.

Aisha, just like any other American kid, loves chicken nuggets. She's enjoying school here and says one day she would like to become a teacher or a doctor. But similar to her education, assimilating into American culture is a process that will take time.

"We're still new. We're not adjusted yet, but I am making friends at school," said Aisha.

Although it was hard leaving behind family, friends and everything that they knew, the family says arriving in Toledo gave them a sense of hope and a sense of community. That's thanks in part to Corine Dehabey, Program Coordinator at state-wide refugee resettlement agency Us Together.

Dehabey agrees that assimilation into U.S. society takes several steps, and the change that she's seen in the family in just a few short months is tremendous.

"I think they are doing really well acclimating into society because of the school, and the school is doing really well as far as teachers, students, principals, they are helping them out a lot. I see a big difference in the kids," said Dehabey.

In fact, all of the children say their favorite part about America is going to public school here, which rings true for 8-year-old Youssef as well.

"The language here is nice, it's good. And the life here, it's nice and beautiful," said 8-year-old Youssef.

He was too young to remember any kind of violence in Homs, but says he loved his years in Jordan and misses playing marbles and riding horses. Although there was one thing that frightened him about coming to Toledo.

"On the first plane I was scared!" he said.

Mohammed is the family's oldest son, and perhaps saw the most upheaval while living in both Syria and Jordan.

"There are differences from living in Syria and living here, but I'm trying to make friends here and I'm trying to move on and hopefully I'll feel as comfortable here as I did over there," said Mohammed.

Syrians who have relocated to Jordan due to the devastation are forbidden to seek employment without a work permit, and if caught, will be deported back to Syria or to Turkey.

In this family's case, once crossing the border into Jordan, they were immediately registered with the United Nations for refugee status. Five years later, they were given permission to come to the U.S.

"I felt bad leaving Syria, because it's where my heart is, my land, my home," he said. "I felt so sad when I left Syria. I miss my friends and my relatives," said 14-year-old Samer.

Dehabey offered a reason as to why the children have such fond memories of what most of us know as a war-stricken country, aside from the fact that they were shielded from harm's way, as most parents do.

"They left early, early on in the war, so all they remember is the good stuff," said Dehabey.

Those memories are what motivates this family to visit their native country again one day, perhaps when it's safer. Until then, the children are focused on their education, which Dehabey says is exactly what the family's oldest daughter, 16-year-old Maha, looked forward to.

"She had a lot of questions, in specific about school. She likes to go to school and she likes to further her education. She always had questions, and we were telling her that she need to wait until the testing was done because the school said she needed to wait, and she said 'oh no, I want to start now," said Dehabey.

After meeting Maha in person, she definitely has a plan. But when asked which profession she would like to pursue, this was her answer:

"I want to focus on the now, get acclimated and then when I get to that point I'll make my decision. Over there, you see people on the streets, you get to talk to people. But here, everybody goes to work or school then goes home," said Maha.

One similarity between American and Syrian teens is the use of their cell phones, as evident during the interview.

The children also explained that in Syria there is the opportunity to receive higher education degrees, but it all depends on your test scores. Here in the U.S., they say you can choose what you want to study and go for it. That's perhaps one of the reasons why for them learning English is paramount.

"The children like school because they're making friends and their language is improving, which is really the key to socialize to make friends, to understand your study material. So they're doing really well, and I'm happy with that," said Dehabey.

Toledo resettled more than 50 Syrian refugees last year, with Dehabey and Us Together providing invaluable services by helping refugees overcome barriers like language and transportation. Maha offered this message to Toledoans:

"I want to thank all the people in Toledo for having us here and I'm hoping to learn the language more so I can integrate and socialize more with the American people," she said.

After coming to this country with basically nothing, the children are starting to see that their hopes and dreams can be realized. And for that, they're grateful.

"Of course, it takes times to get acclimated, to know the land, to make friends and to get to know your surroundings. But after a while, of course, I'm going to feel like it's my home," said Samer.

Dehabey echoed the same sentiment.

“Always, they say, we left our heart in Syria. I mean, no place like home,” she said.

