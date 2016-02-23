Local Polish-American restaurant 'Bucia's Narozny' closing

Toledo’s only Polish-American Restaurant will close its doors for the last time Sunday. The owner’s of Bucia’s Narozny on West Laskey Rd. announced the closure publicly last week and say a number of factors played into the decision to close, including location and lack of foot traffic.

“I don’t know what to do to bring them in,” said Irene Ammerman, Owner of Bucia’s.

The family-owned business started in 1999.

Irene Ammerman and her late brother-in-law, Bob, kicked things off on Lagrange Street near Weber in the heart of the city’s Polish Village, but 11 years ago they opened the Laskey Rd. location. After only a year, they decided to just keep the west Toledo location going.

The Ammerman’s say the area around them has changed and that has affected their customers. They no longer get the foot traffic they once used to and they rely heavily on word of mouth, but the cost to run the restaurant has gotten to be too much.

“Its been very agonizing on us. We’ve put our heart and soul into this business,” said Irene’s husband, Bob.

The couple has no immediate plans for retiring. Irene is looking to get into another restaurant, while her husband Bob, may go back into welding.



Bucia's official closure is at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

