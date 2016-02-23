Coroner identifies body recovered from Swan Creek Tuesday

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has identified the body pulled from Swan Creek Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Coroner Jeff Hudson says the person found in the water is 30-year-old Robert Wells of Toledo.

Toledo Fire Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld says a person spotted his body around 1 p.m. and called police.

The recovery effort took place in the 100 block of S. Summit, behind Swan Creek Apartments.

Officials will release a cause of death once toxicology tests are complete. Results could take 6 to 8 weeks.

Dr. Hudson says the autopsy shows Mr. Wells was in good medical condition. There were no signs of trauma on his body, and there is no evidence of drowning.

During the examination, Dr. Hudson says he found evidence of intravenous drug use, but confirmation of that is still pending.

