Oregon police need help identifying purse thief

The Oregon Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman who stole a purse over the weekend.

Police say the woman used the victim’s credit card at the Circle K on Wheeling Street.

Anyone who recognizes the woman should call Detective Sergeant Kelly Thibert at 419-698-7102.

