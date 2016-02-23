Hensville in the home stretch of development

Hensville in the downtown Toledo Arena District is entering the home stretch.



It's been years in the making, and now construction is winding down.



The newly renovated historic property is said to be on budget and on deadline for an April 7th grand opening thanks to construction crews who are working seven days a week.



That opening coincides with the Mud Hens 2016 home opener.



The $21 million project will feature: new banquet rooms, office space and rooftop decks. There will also be an outdoor park, new restaurant and craft beer bar.

Currently, crews are focusing on interior work over three historic properties - installing dry wall, lighting and flooring in the banquet rooms and wrapping up work for restaurant Nine at Hensville which opens in March.

Outdoor upgrades are also in progress.



"The right field score board will be coming down later this week," Erik Ibsen, Executive Vice President and GM of Toledo Mud Hens said. "Turf installation in Hensville Park is going to start this week, so there are some big parts of the project left. But, a lot of it is really just finishing touches on the insides of the spaces."

Once completed, the project is expected to bring more than 150,000 additional people to Toledo's downtown area.

A massive St. Patrick's Day celebration will be held ahead of the grand opening featuring live music, food and giveaways.

