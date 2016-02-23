North Toledo home destroyed in overnight fire

One north Toledo family is left out in the cold after an overnight fire.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1200 block of Page Street around 1 a.m. Someone driving by spotted the fire and called 911.

Investigators believe the fire started outside the home and quickly spread.

No one was home at the time, but the fire caused a lot of damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.