The Andersons to hold two-day job fair - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Andersons to hold two-day job fair

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Andersons, Inc. is looking for friendly, energetic and customer-focused workers for all its locations. (Source: WTOL) The Andersons, Inc. is looking for friendly, energetic and customer-focused workers for all its locations. (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

The Andersons, Inc is hosting a two-day job fair starting today.

Details:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23:
    • Maumee Store (530 Illinois Avenue at Ford)
    • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 2:
    • Toledo Store (4701 Talmadge Road at Monroe)
    • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The company is looking for friendly, energetic and customer-focused workers for several of its locations.

Positions include:

  • Cashiers
  • Overnight stockers
  • Overnight cleaning/maintenance workers
  • Sales associates (deli, bakery, produce, specialty foods, workwear, lawn and garden)
  • Nursery workers (seasonal, part-time, full-time)

Applicants should apply online first. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly