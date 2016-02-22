Toledo School for the Arts ranked first in state

The Toledo School for the Arts (TSA) has been ranked the number one charter school in Ohio by Niche, a website that ranks K-12 schools and colleges based on data and reviews.

“This designation is very exciting,“ said TSA Director Dr. Douglas Mead. “The Niche rating is largely based on reviews by parents, students and alumni, none of which are solicited by TSA. The announcement is a surprise, but the work our teachers and students did to get us there is most certainly well planned and calculated!”

Regarding their process, Niche states on their website:

"Niche.com content comes from a variety of sources, including student, parent, and resident surveys, school administrators, and government databases."

In addition to the number one charter, TSA is ranked number 25 among the Top 100 Ohio High Schools rated by Niche, which includes charter, public, and private schools.

While reviews remain anonymous, schools and the public can see which group of stakeholders provided each review. One provided by a TSA high school senior reads:

“The academics at TSA are incredibly top-notch. The teachers are very knowledgeable, and like to integrate conversations into their classrooms, thus creating an interactive environment and causing the students to think. There is a very wide variety of students here from all walks of life, and this causes other students, and the teachers to think about this in their lessons.”

TSA is located in downtown and serves more than 670 students across grades 6-12. The school attracts students from more than 20 school districts with an award-winning arts-integrated curriculum model.

Other honors received by TSA include the 2012 Governor’s Award for the Arts in Ohio and a designation as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

TSA has also been listed as an America’s Best High Schools in U.S. News & World Report four times, and was the first charter to be named a National Title I Distinguished School.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.