OSHP joins others in 6-State Trooper Project on I-75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement along Interstate 75.

The initiative will take place from Friday, Feb. 19 at 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m. This high-visibility enforcement effort will include the Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In 2015 there were 14,151 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 390 and injuring 8,435. OVI-related crashes accounted for 35 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio.

“Our troopers look for violations that are proven to increase the likelihood of fatal crashes, including speed, safety belt and OVI,” said Colonel Paul Pride, Patrol superintendent. “The goal is for every motorist in Ohio and our neighboring states to get home safely.”

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

