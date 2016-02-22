Point Place block watch brings in experts to teach crime prevention

Crime has been an issue for Point Place. But local block watch leaders are fighting back, arming residents with the know how so they don't become victims.

WTOL 11 first told you last week about several people in the area dealing with large rocks thrown through their back windows. As a result of those crimes, Debbie Speegle, the co-captain of the Point Place Shoreland Block Watch, brought in special guests during Monday's meeting to educate people about crime prevention.

"As concerned citizens, we all want to see it stop. And we want to know what we can do as a group and individually to help alleviate the crime in the area," said Speegle.

One of the speakers was Dirk Kramer from I.C.P. Consulting, a group that teaches crime prevention through environmental design.

"It's all about taking that environment and making it a usable space as it's defined to be. So whether it's through lighting or people placement, community activities, and those partnerships with Toledo police, and getting them engaged and moving all in the same direction is what's going to make a difference with deterring crime at a property," said Kramer.

Though making some simple changes around the house can be helpful, Kramer says community involvement is the biggest part to preventing crime.

"This is a huge step in the right direction. It's getting those people engaged and working together and letting people know that they care about what happens there. And it's that ownership, defining that ownership," said Kramer.

Speegle agrees, but says reporting crimes can be equally important. No matter how small, if you don't report, that could have an effect on the likelihood of a crime being solved or patrols in the area.

