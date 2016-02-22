Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson talks to Rotary Club about passing tax increase

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson talks to the Rotary Club about passing the purposed increase in personal income tax for the repair of city roads. (Source: WTOL)

Toledoans have three weeks to decide whether to vote "no" or "yes" for a plan to increase the personal income tax. Its main purpose is to fix the roads. But are local business leaders behind it?

On Monday, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson made a pitch to the Rotary Club. During her lunchtime speech at the Park Inn she explained why an increase is so important.

City voters have approved a three-quarter percent personal income tax over the last 33 years, but on March 15 they'll be asked to increase that to a full one percent. That quarter percent increase would put an additional $8.3 million into residential street paving in 2016 and more than $16 million a year from 2017 to 2020.

The Rotary Club is made up of about 400 businesses in the Toledo area. The Mayor told them Monday that the increase is a game changer for improving our roads.

“While no one likes to have to pay extra money, this is something that we must do if we want to see our city become that 21st Century city,” said Hicks-Hudson.

At the end of the Mayor’s speech business leaders had a chance to ask questions.

Phil Mariasy is president of Allied Media Group and asked if the money raised will be strictly used for roads.

“Roads are crucial to any business and any quality of life, and there's no doubt that they need to be worked on. They need some serous rebuild,” said Mariasy.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson said she will make sure of that and said her speech is just another step in convincing voters.

“We should go and tell our story to as many people as we can so that there isn't any confusion or miscommunications. And so talking to the business owners or the business community and the folks here at Rotary, I think is most important to do,” she said.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson says she is willing to go door-to-door if needed to get voters' support on the income tax increase.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.