Officers shot at during raid, thousands of dollars worth of drugs recovered

Toledo police say officers were shot at while executing a search warrant at 1102 Montrose Avenue Friday. No one was hurt, but the raid uncovered thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

"They started taking fire, the shots were coming through the wall, turns out, at them," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. "They pushed through, got into the kitchen, where the suspects ended up running down into the basement."

Heffernan says members of TPD's SWAT Unit did not shoot back because they couldn't see who was shooting at them. Instead, Heffernan says they used less-lethal weapons after the suspects were cornered in the basement.

"They ordered them out of the basement, they refused to come out of the basement, they deployed some flash bangs down into the basement," said Heffernan.

Xavier Bryant, Izell Nelson, and Undray Bradley were then arrested. According to an affidavit from Toledo Municipal Court, Bryant is the one charged with shooting at the officers. The affidavit says he was found lying next to a loaded semi-automatic pistol, missing four rounds.

The three suspects are also charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and drug abuse. A police report says officers seized $250 worth of marijuana and $9,100 worth of meth. Gang paraphernalia is also listed as being found.

"We knew that it was a dangerous situation, that's why we got the 'no knock' search warrant so we didn't have to sit outside and wait to go into the house, we just went straight in," said Heffernan.

Bryant remains behind bars at the Lucas County Jail. He was indicted on four counts of felonious assault Friday, Feb. 26. The other two suspects are out on bond.

