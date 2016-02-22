Toledo police to soon use new hand-held cameras, cutting down on speeders

Toledo police are cracking down on speeders with a new tool.

Beginning March 1, 2016, the department will start using hand-held photo laser speed guns. This will allow them to issue tickets without pulling drivers over. The hand-held device is a camera similar to the stationary red light and speed cameras that are already up throughout the city.

It's a move police say will make the roads more safe. But drivers seem to have mixed opinions.

"I have some problems with them. I know some people would consider them unfair, but yet the idea behind the cameras is valid," said Jenny Nowak, Toledo resident.

Police say the hand-held cameras will be used mostly in school zones, construction zones, and areas prone to speed-related crashes.

Local attorney Jerry Phillips says the tickets issued through the cameras are different than normal traffic citations.

"There's a penalty that's involved, but it doesn't go on your record, there's no points assessed, they can't arrest you if you don't pay it," said Phillips.

Failing to pay, however, could impact your credit. Plus, the city could file a civil lawsuit against you.

Last April, the City of Toledo started filing lawsuits against people who had multiple unpaid citations from red light cameras. Whether or not that fight will continue and how far they'll go with the new devices is yet to be seen.

