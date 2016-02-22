WTOL 11 finds out what local university alert policies look like

The deadly shooting in Kalamazoo, MI has raised some concerning questions, including how well residents were notified.

And with a few of the shootings occurring close to college campuses, WTOL 11 asked local universities what their alert policies look like.

Campuses like the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University have plans and policies in place to make sure students and staff on campus are warned of any potential danger. But sometimes determining when to make that call can be difficult.

“There’s always going to be second guessing at the end of the day,” said UT Police Chief Jeff Newton.

UT's police department is in charge of making that call. They say they look at how close in proximity the violent act is to campus and if those on campus are at risk.

“We work with Toledo police pretty carefully with risks happening near campus. And if there is information to us that there is a suspect on the loose, there is reason to believe they are in the area, then we will certainly alert our campus and we have,” said Newton.

If there is a situation on/or around campus students and staff need to know about, a text message is sent out to them, as well as a message that will go over the outdoor warning system and inside every one of the campus buildings.

Newton says it’s about assessing every situation carefully, before sending an alert, so that they are taken seriously.

Western Michigan's president has already admitted the school made a mistake. Monday the school held a forum to talk to students about the university's alert policies.

