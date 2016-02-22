Diocese of Toledo faces $1.3 million deficit, makes three major cuts

Major budget cuts are coming to the Catholic Diocese of Toledo as it tries to emerge from a $1.3 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year (July 1, 2016 - June 30, 2017).

Monday, it was announced by the Diocese that steps are being made to address its financial challenges.

The bells will still ring at Toledo's Catholic Parishes, because no churches or schools are effected by the cuts. But the Diocese has decided that the televised Sunday Catholic Mass, produced by the Diocese and broadcast every week on WTOL 11, will end in April. Its yearly expense is close to $100,000.

Professor Peter Feldmeier, Chair in Catholic Studies at the University of Toledo, thinks Bishop Daniel E. Thomas' cuts are fiscally responsible, but disappointing.

“I'm sorry to see it go, especially for folks that we used to call the shut-ins or people who can't get out and so on,” he said about the end of the TV mass.

The Catholic Chronicle newspaper, founded in 1934, will also be eliminated, effective on Friday. The Diocese said it is taking up $458,191 of the current fiscal year budget and has a deficit of $275,191.

Feldmeier said monetary giving by parishioners has been declining for decades and Sundays aren't as sacred as they used to be, since attendance at Mass is also down.

“It's in my opinion a matter of priorities. I think that in our culture, we don't hesitate to make great demands on adults and children in sports and education and all kinds of other activities," said Feldmeier. “I hope it is a wake-up call for Catholics in this Diocese.”

The online version of the Catholic Chronicle will also be shut down and there will be a 20 percent across the board cut at the Diocese Administration. A spokesperson said no decisions had been made about any potential personnel cuts within the administration.

In a press release about the changes, the Diocese says the steps will sharply reduce the expected deficit, provide better stewardship for operations, and help ensure improved financial health for the Diocese:

"We must be committed to cease our practice of deficit spending," said Bishop Thomas. "These cost reductions will take us one step closer to reaching that goal and getting our financial house in order, so that you can be assured that the Diocese is stewarding your resources in a responsible and careful way."

Read full letter to the faithful here.

