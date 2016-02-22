Semi rollover blocks WB I-280 ramp onto Ohio Turnpike - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi rollover blocks WB I-280 ramp onto Ohio Turnpike

Source: (WTOL) Source: (WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A semi rollover is blocking the westbound I-280 ramp onto the Ohio Turnpike. 

Drivers should use alternate route. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly