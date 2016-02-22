Uber: How drivers are chosen, safety measures taken to keep you safe

Since Saturday's deadly shooting rampage by an Uber driver in Kalamazoo, Michigan took place, multiple Uber riders have come forward with claims. Many saying the suspect, Jason Dalton, was acting strange and driving erratically that day.

Which brings up the question: How are Uber drivers chosen and what does the company do to keep its riders safe? WTOL found out just how safe University of Toledo students think the service is.

Uber is a service that's being provided in more than 300 cities. Its similar to a taxi service. The difference is that it run through an app. The rider presses a button on their smart phone and a car will pick them up. The service doesn't use cash, it just charges your credit card.

"I don't see it being super unsafe in Toledo. I'd rather ride Uber than take a taxi," said UT student Adellyn Mcpheron.

According to the Uber website, all Uber drivers in the U.S. must provide their license and vehicle documentation before being able to drive with Uber. They're also required to go through a pre-screening process that includes a review of their vehicle records and a search through criminal records at the county, state and federal levels.

"I've always felt safe and they always know where I am on google maps. And I'm always connected to my parents phone so they can follow me. So I've always felt really safe," said UT student Andrea Adkins.

But since the tragic events in Kalamazoo, student say they are going to be a bit more cautious.

"I'm going to be more aware and just watch my surroundings and everything," said UT student Monica Aberl.

Uber says Jason Dalton did pass a background check. He also did not hurt any of his riders that fateful day.

