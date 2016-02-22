Defunding Planned Parenthood: How Gov. Kasich's bill could impact NW Ohio women

Governor Kasich signed a bill Sunday that essentially defunds Planned Parenthood. It’s a move that has some worrying about what could happen to low cost reproductive health services in Northwest Ohio.

Carol Dunn used to run the Center For Choice in Toledo. It was one of the area's few abortion clinics until it was shut down in 2013.

"I certainly agree that abortion should be legal,” Dunn said.

Providing safe and affordable abortion services is personal for Dunn.

"I had an illegal abortion and it was a horrible experience,” Dunn revealed. "It was difficult to find someone, it was humiliating, I ended up in the hospital.”

But she says Governor Kasich's bill, restricting funds to women's health clinics that provide pregnancy termination services, won't just impact women seeking abortion.

"It's going to affect women who need other kinds of services,” Dunn said.

According to a statement from Planned Parenthood, those services include access to HIV screenings, and even programs that prevent violence against women.

But advocates for the bill say that's not true.

Ed Sitter is the Executive Director at Foundation for Life, a pro-life advocacy organization.

"This bill doesn't address removing health care funds from women's health care,” Sitter said.

The cause is personal for him too.

"I was adopted," Sitter said. "If abortion would have been readily available that would have been an easy choice for her to make.”

He says Kasich's bill is long overdue and Ohio voters don't support using tax payer dollars to fund abortion clinics. But according to a 2013 poll from Public Policy Polling, 52 percent of Ohioans didn't support defunding Planned Parenthood, largely because it provides many other services besides abortion.

Sitter says there are 430 other non-abortion clinics in Ohio that provide services like birth control, STD testing and free condoms, and those organizations will still receive state funds.

Pro-choice advocates like Carol Dunn believe providing low costs services to prevent unwanted pregnancies in the first place should be the ultimate goal.

"It seems to me prevention is much better than the service itself,” Dunn said.

