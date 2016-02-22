Arraignment scheduled for second suspect in December murder

Bryan Thomas. Jr., is expected to be arraigned in court Monday, Feb. 29.

Thomas, 20, is charged in the shooting death of 22-year-old Martel Miller.

Officers found Miller's body outside a home on Locust near Ontario Street back on Dec. 21, 2015. That same day 20-year-old Jonathon Shelton was arrested for the crime. He was initially charged with murder and his bond was set at $1 million. But after an autopsy on Miller, it was determined that Shelton's bullets did not kill him.

Then, on Monday, Feb. 15, police arrested Thomas in connection to the deadly shooting, charging him with murder.

Shelton was charged with felonious assault.

Thomas faced a judge Monday , Feb. 22, but the case was continued.

