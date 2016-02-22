Toledo Walleye raise breast cancer awareness with 'Paint for a Cure' event

You may remember the Toledo Walleye's annual event "Pink in the Rink." But this year's event is changing things up. For the first time, fans will have the chance to "Paint for the Cure."

In the past the Toledo Walleye have turned the ice pink for breast cancer awareness. But this year they're asking for personal messages of hope and remembrance from fans.

For $35 you can take part and receive the full "Paint for a Cure" package. A portion of which goes to Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio. It will also get you two ticket to one of this weekend's games, two giveaway items and your own 4x4 section of the rink to paint.

"Let fans put a personal message for somebody who might be battling or succumb to breast cancer. This is our way to personalize it and really drive home that we are connected to the fans, and we are connected to those who have suffered from or are battling breast cancer," said Rob Wiercinski with the Toledo Walleye.

Painting happens Tuesday evening from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

To get your 4x4 section to paint, simply head to the Huntington Box Office Tuesday night before 7 p.m. to purchase the Paint for a Cure package, or order online.

