East Toledo recovery center needs funding

One of the oldest Toledo recovery centers is in need of funding. The T. Whitehead Recovery Center and it has been on Toledo's east side since the 1970's. Right now the building is being used to assist 15 men who are currently recovering from either alcohol or drug abuse.

The center is hoping to raise a total of 20 thousand dollars to rehab their current building and purchase the building next door so they'll be able to expand.

"After detox they need a program to get themselves back into society to get themselves a job to get themselves back into society and a place like this is like the last house on the block this is the last place they come to looking for help," said John Hughes of the T. Whitehead Recovery Center.

The expansion will allow for 20 more people to be housed with the hope of curing the heroin epidemic. If you would like to donate, call (419) 691-8882.

